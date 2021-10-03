Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.36.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA stock opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.53. The stock has a market cap of C$955.31 million and a PE ratio of -254.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.