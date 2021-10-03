Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $286.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $286.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.