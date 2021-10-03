Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.14 ($58.99).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

