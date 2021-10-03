Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $591.23

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.23 ($7.72) and traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.83). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 529 ($6.91), with a volume of 6,647 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 573.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 591.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

