Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,477 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $23.21 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.