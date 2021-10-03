Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000.

NASDAQ QQD opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.027 dividend. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

