SingularityNET Hits One Day Volume of $12.00 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $370.54 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,807.65 or 0.45416387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00227267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.