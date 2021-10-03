Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €121.67 ($143.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIX2 shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €132.90 ($156.35). The company had a trading volume of 66,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a twelve month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a twelve month high of €139.40 ($164.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 56.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €118.67 and its 200-day moving average is €117.14.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

