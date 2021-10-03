SKALE Network Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. SKALE Network has a market cap of $417.07 million and approximately $44.84 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.59 or 0.44635842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00286363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00117749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

