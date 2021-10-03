Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.60. 15,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

