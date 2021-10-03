Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.60. 15,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
