SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $67.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.30.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.31. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

