Smartlands Network Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00022267 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $54.54 million and approximately $59,150.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,807.65 or 0.45416387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00227267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

