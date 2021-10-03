Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,845,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,669,706 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

SMAR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.25. 809,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,992. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

