Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NYSE SNN opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.