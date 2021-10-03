Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 502,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,166,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

NYSE:SNA opened at $209.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.15 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

