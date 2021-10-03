Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $16.67

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $16.18. Snap One shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 28 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

