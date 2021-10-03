Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of DNAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 264,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

