Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 231,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Socket Mobile stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

In other Socket Mobile news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $168,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

