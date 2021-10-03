SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.58.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SEDG stock traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.12. The company had a trading volume of 420,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,024. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.66.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $145,481,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

