South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.93

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 78505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South32’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

About South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

