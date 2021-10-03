Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.04.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.