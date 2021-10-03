SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 400,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 279,024 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 176,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

