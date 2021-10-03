SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $488.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $336.60 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.