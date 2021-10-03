Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.43). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.