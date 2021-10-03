SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,401,282. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

