Stacks (STX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $23.69 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00089534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00143182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00017200 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,704,220 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

