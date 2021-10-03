Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SGBLY opened at $9.73 on Friday. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.94%.

Standard Bank Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of providing banking and financial services. The firm offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management, and advisory services. It operates through the following business units: Personal and Business Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Central and Other; Banking Activities, Other Banking Interest, and Liberty.

