Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,020,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 36,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Starbucks worth $673,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.92. 5,634,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,992. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

