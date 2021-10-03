State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,111 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

