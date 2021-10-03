State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $133,000 Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.