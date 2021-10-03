State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 3,387 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $26,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $287.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

