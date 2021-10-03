State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Ferguson worth $33,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $67,657,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $59,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.35. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.