State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,281 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $26,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

