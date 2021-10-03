State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $32,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,799 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,558,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,846,000 after buying an additional 280,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day moving average of $134.03.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

