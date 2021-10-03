State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 33,962 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $30,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,279,000 after acquiring an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $249.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.