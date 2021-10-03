State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 34,681 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,681 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

