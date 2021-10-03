State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 53,089 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,089 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,751,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 101,034 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $194.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.34.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

