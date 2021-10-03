State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,294 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 722,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,078,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,992,000 after purchasing an additional 344,745 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

