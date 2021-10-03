State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 477.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.7% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

