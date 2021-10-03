Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,034,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,620 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

