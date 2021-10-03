Stephens Inc. AR Buys 700 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

ARES stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

