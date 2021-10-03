Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,016 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 69,847 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.71. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Casper Sleep Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.