Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.22% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

