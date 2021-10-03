Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

