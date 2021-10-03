Stephens Inc. AR Sells 218 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PVH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PVH by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PVH by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PVH by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

