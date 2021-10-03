STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in STERIS by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in STERIS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $207.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

