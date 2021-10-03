STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in STERIS by 604.8% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STE stock opened at $207.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.13. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

