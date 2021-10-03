STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $45.29 Average PT from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of STM stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $47.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

