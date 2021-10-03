Strategic Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 331,593 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $821,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of DHT by 4.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DHT by 104.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 217,245 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DHT by 179.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

DHT stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. Research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

