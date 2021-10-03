Strategic Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $88.51 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.